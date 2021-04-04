CHOTEAU, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reminding people to be bear aware after an adult female grizzly bear was spotted with cubs this week near Choteau.
Homeowners, farmers, ranchers and anyone working outdoors needs to be aware and understand the potential for an encounter exists.
It is critical for people to make sure any potential attractants are located well away from human dwellings or activity and do not remain within a travel corridor or brushy cover that is likely to be used by bears FWP says.
Some tips from FWP’s bear aware website include:
Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent. Carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it.
Never feed wildlife, especially bears. Bears that become food-conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety. And it is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
Know your bears. It is important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, whether you are hunting or hiking.
Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.
Learn about specific conditions, including heightened bear activity, where you plan to go.
“Although late March is fairly early for a sow with cubs to leave the den, it illustrates how important it is for everyone to be prepared to encounter a bear,” said Chad White, bear management specialist with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks in Choteau. “Winterkilled big game provides an important food source for bears in early spring, and livestock carcasses are a major attractant as well. Any unsecured food source, whether its pet food outdoors, a bird feeder loaded with seed, a home garbage container, or even spilled grain can draw in a bear, so to reduce the odds of that happening it’s important to remove or secure those attractants before the bears are out moving around this spring.”
Communities and agriculture producers are asked to report sightings, conflicts or ask for any assistance securing attractants to contact bear management specialists Chad White at 788-4755 or Wesley Sarmento at 450-1097.
“FWP is working actively with communities and agriculture producers to address problems and avoid bear conflicts,” FWP wrote in a release.