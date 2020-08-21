CASCADE COUNTY - Hikers listen up: One of Montana's most popular state parks is fully accessible again. Park managers replaced a dilapidated bridge in late May, allowing people across the state to enjoy Sluice Boxes in all its natural glory.
The new structure lets you walk safely across a gorge, replacing the old train trestle below it after over a century.
Though park staff originally identified the trestle as ‘Tiger Creek Bridge,’ Maas said Tiger Creek was actually a little further down the trail away from the structure.
It took about two years to get the funding and plans together, but afterwards a contractor with Fish, Wildlife and Parks was able to built the bridge in just two days, carefully airlifting lumber on site, and carrying supplies on foot.
“He packed it in his back himself with a utility pack,” said Park Manager Colin Maas.
Maas said staff gave the upgrade a green-light after deciding the original walkway was too far gone, unstable from years of wear and tear.
“It started to rot out, dilapidate, deteriorate,” said Maas. “It got to the point where one of the eye beams underneath had actually cracked in half.”
Now, you can explore the entire trail while appreciating a piece of history.
“That rail spur was built roughly between the years of 1890 and 1893,” said the park manager. “You can still see the remaining train trestle that’s underneath you know along the sides.”
FWP will make repairs as needed, but already you can spot hikers markings on both rails from a ‘Cool S’ to initials in hearts.
And while it may seem tempting to leave your own mark, Maas says you shouldn’t, since FWP considers those carvings vandalism.