GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports they have found no evidence of a bear following a reported sighting near Giant Springs State Park.
FWP investigated reports of a bear feeding on a carcass near the Sulphur Springs area of Giant Springs State Park on Tuesday, and an investigation found no evidence of a bear or carcass.
“Although in this case evidence of bear was not discovered, the potential exists to encounter bears anywhere within Region 4,” FWP wrote in a release.
FWP is encouraging people to “Be Bear Aware” by following these precautionary steps:
Carry and know how to use bear spray.
Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.
Stay on trails or rural roads.
Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.
Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
Keep children and pets close.
Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.
Don't approach a bear.
In addition, anglers are being told to practice safety in bear country by not leaving fish entrails on shorelines of lakes and streams but by sinking entrails deep in water.
FWP says if you do not properly dispose of entrails, you increase danger to yourself and to the next person to use the area.
Article updated on April 28 at 11:23 am with new information from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Previous coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The public is asked to avoid the area from Morony Dam to Sulphur Springs after a bear was sighted.
In a Facebook post, Giant Springs State Park said they are investigating a sighting of a bear sitting on a carcass.
The species of the bear has not been identified.
If you are recreating, you are asked to be cautious and alert.