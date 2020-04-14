DUPUYER, Mont. - Three grizzly bear cubs were rescued by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Saturday near Dupuyer.
The cubs previously belonged to a mother grizzly who was euthanized the day after it attacked a hiker in the area on Wednesday, April 9, according to FWP.
A family of ranchers discovered the three cubs in a field the following Friday and became worried due to the fact there is a male grizzly living nearby and a snowstorm approaching.
They called FWP who took the cubs and brought them to a wildlife rehabilitation center at Montana WILD on Saturday morning.
The wildlife rehabilitation feed the cubs a formula made specifically for bears, according to FWP.
Since bear cubs in close contact with humans cannot re-enter the wild, FWP and the U.S Fish and Wildlife Services are teaming up to find a forever location for the cubs at a distinguished Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo or establishment, according to FWP. FWP says reintroducing bear cubs to the wild that have had regular interactions with humans would greatly decrease their chance of survival, and would put people in greater danger.