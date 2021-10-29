Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to treat a 1.15-acre area within a small bay of Nilan Reservoir with the aquatic herbicide fluridone to eradicate Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM).
According to a release, the proposed treatment would occur Nov. 9.
EWM is a highly invasive aquatic plant; this is the first detection of EWM in this basin.
There are limited populations of EWM across the state, so management of it is important to prevent further spread into other nearby waters. FWP says the one-time treatment will not cause any major impacts to the physical environment or human environment.
Since the reservoir is at historic low levels, the amount of water to be treated is very limited.
You can view the environmental assessment and leave a comment at fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices.
Public comments will be accepted through Nov. 8, at 5 p.m.