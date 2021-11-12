GLASGOW, Mont. - The help of deer hunters in Blaine and Phillips counties is being sought by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
FWP says bovine tuberculosis (bTB) was discovered in a herd of cattle in northern Blaine County and again later in Phillips County in September.
Bovine TB is a contagious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis and primarily affects cattle and can be transmitted to nearly any mammal, including humans.
To date, bTV has not been detected in any additional cattle herds or in wildlife in the area according to FWP.
This is where local hunters come in.
FWP says testing harvested deer within the general area can help determine if the disease is in the wildlife and, if so, what the distribution might be.
The help of deer hunters is needed as wildlife surveillance will be conducted in parts of Blaine and Phillips counties, due to the use of pasture ground in Phillips County by the affected cattle herd.
“Sampling results from wildlife species that cross county borders and hunting district boundaries provide important pieces to the ongoing investigation of bTB on the landscape,” said Jennifer Ramsey, FWP wildlife veterinarian. “The cooperation of hunters is critical.”
Staffing at the Havre Area Office and check station has been increased to help in the collection of tissues for sampling, but samples from deer harvested in the target surveillance area can be collected at any location where CWD samples are being collected.
Hunters are being asked to have their animal tested for bTB if it’s harvested within the surveillance area during the remainder of this hunting season.
They also asked to report any sick-looking animal to FWP.
Photos of harvested animals with evidence of the disease could also be helpful in identifying the problem.