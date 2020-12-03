FORT BENTON, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information on a white-tailed buck deer shot the evening of Nov. 22 near Highwood in Chouteau County.
FWP game wardens say the deer was shot and killed just south of Many Hills Block Management Area. A witness reportedly told game wardens the suspects were driving a newer model red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with decals in the back window. The pickup was reportedly seen earlier in the day spinning nearby in the parking lot at Widow Coulee Fishing Access Site.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.