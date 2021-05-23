TETON COUNTY, Mont. - Wildlife experts in Choteau are asking locals to keep an eye out after getting reports of a grizzly bear walking around town early Saturday morning.

Nearby neighbors took photos of the young female bear closer to 8:00 am, after it travelled through the rodeo grounds and local park.

“Then [the bear] made it to the first road intersection that it came to and it quickly turned around and went back through the same direction that it initially travelled,” said Chad White, a local grizzly bear management specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

While he didn’t see it himself, Choteau Local Denny Blauer says it went through his backyard, leaving behind pawprints in the snow. “It turned around and ran back into my yard, back behind the brush here and kind of I think relaxed and hung out for a little bit,” he said.

There was nothing outside that attracted the bear to Choteau, according to FWP. However, White tells Montana Right Now this grizzly likely walked into town while following the Spring Creek, since rivers and streams are natural food sources for bears.

“Bears eat a lot of grass this time of year, and along those waterways is where they tend to find the greatest abundance and density of those bear foods,” said White. “ For bears, a river is like a highway for us. They just kinda get on the road and they look to the front and they just keep going.”

Thankfully, no other animals or people ran into it, before the bear headed back south with a little push from White, a game warden and deputies with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I hazed it out of town with cracker shells, which are an audible bang that is projected out of a shotgun,” said White.

No one got harmed this weekend, but with possible hiding spots around the area, Blauer says he worries about surprise encounters in the future. “I think the bear’s normal reaction if they have time is to get away, but if it’s a sudden encounter, a lot of times I think it’s a fight or flight thing, and they fight,” he said.

“They need a hunting season on them so they get scared of people,” said Harold Yeager, another Choteau local.

At the moment that isn’t possible since grizzlies fall on the Endangered Species List, making it federally illegal to harm, harass or kill them unless it’s in self-defense.

On social media, City Mayor Chris Hindoien writes:

“For these bears to be removed from the [Endangered Species List] and put into the State of Montana’s hands to manage is the only option out there. Then we, as a state, community and as hunters, can have a much more active and reasonable role in keeping our community Bear Aware.”

For now, FWP is contacting land owners while tracking the grizzly’s movements southeast. “If the landowner is out working on his property that day, and I happen to know that a bear is travelling through that property, it’s just the responsible thing for me to notify that land owner,” said White.

In the meantime, White tells MRN that ‘bear aware’ signs in the park and fairgrounds will stay there for about a week, asking anyone and everyone to keep their guard up for any wild encounter.

“Folks recreating in the area around Choteau, especially when they’re near water ways [should] make more noise, keep their children and pets at a closer distance,” he said.

You can find more in-depth tips for tackling a possible bear encounter below:

If you have any questions or more information about the sighting, you can call White at (406) 788 4755.