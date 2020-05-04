GREAT FALLS - It’s not the MLB, NBA, or even the NFL but the heat of competition is still there and for these competitors, the field is a play mat and their minds are focused on having the perfect strategy.
For games like Magic, The Gathering or even Yugioh shops hold weekly tournaments where players come in to socialize and to see who is best. Some even travel to other states to compete against the nation’s best.
“Not being able to go play cards not being able to do the one thing I look forward to every week it’s not great but I’m excited to get it going again.” Said Chaz Chinery, Local Competitor
For two local game shops in town being able to have these communities inside there, stores are something irreplaceable.
“Most of the activity in the store happened during the events D&D events, magic the gathering, star wars legion, and Warhammer. So yes it is really weird being here with no one running down the stairs to get sodas or in and out because they forgot something out in their car.“ Said Lee Wiegand, Owner Lets Play Games, and Toys
But to bring back tournament play to great falls some changes had to be made to keep the players safe.
“We are going to social distance, of course, that’s why I have got the tables set up like the way I do right here six at a table so yeah we will be prepared for that.” Said Scott Swanke, Owner Action Cards and Collectibles.
For those who aren’t familiar with this realm of competition, we asked Chinery how he might describe what it is like to play these games on a competitive level.
”when you are taking lots of time and strategy and taking your own spin on stuff and you are really just trying to make it your own and then it does well it feels super good you know it’s like chess but you get to build your own pieces.” Said Chaz Chinery, Local Competitor