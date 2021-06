LIBBY, Mont. - Montana game wardens are investigating the illegal killing of an elk near Libby.

A cow elk was reportedly shot and left to waste off Cowell Creek Road approximately 15 miles south of Libby, according to a Facebook post from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 1).

Game wardens believe the shooting occurred in late May.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.