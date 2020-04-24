GREAT FALLS – During the coronavirus outbreak video game sales have climbed but is there a way to make screen time educational?
Whether it is Super Mario, Pong the latest Call of Duty or even Fortnite gaming has taken different forms.
But is there a way to turn these games into education?
The short answer is yes and for one development team here in great falls it’s something they had been doing well before the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the ways they do this is through a device called planet points where they take the video game little big planet and create different educational powerpoints on them.
In some, they even demonstrate how they build fully functioning rides you would find at the local fair.
“I had to learn real-life engineering and math to make it work because you can’t just throw it together you have to test what its physics is and what its range of motion is and you have to go through all of the things that people designing the real-life versions go through and to get a result that you would appreciate, “said Josh Hughes, President of Add-A-Tudez Entertainment
One of the designs Josh first showed me was a fully functioning pharaoh's ship ride he had made on the little big planet.
But he told us it wasn't made in one try it took lots of trial and error but that’s what made it fun.
