GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) was called out to a garage fire on 7th Ave. S Tuesday.
Crews found a working fire in a detached two car garage, and were able to get the fire under control and confined, GFFR reports.
No injuries were reported, and the structure is salvageable, but the contents in the garage are likely a loss according to crews.
A man reported he was working on a motorcycle in the garage when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it has been ruled unintentional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.