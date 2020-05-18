CASCADE COUNTY - As a precaution against the coronavirus, the county stopped its weekly punch card system for getting rid of garbage which lasted roughly two months, but waste collectors say the decision may have caused a domino effect when it comes to the amount of trash piled up in that time.
County staff said and workers with Republic Services said they’ve seen a spike in residential waste across the region, as people spent more time in their homes during the pandemic.
“We’ve gone along all through this [pandemic] and dumped like we always have and all of a sudden the containers were full and full and full,” said Rina Moore, the county clerk and recorder.
“[People at home are] cooking more, they’re clearing things out more, so there was more of that trash to dispose of,” said Republic Services General Manager Mike Cross, who watches over facilities in Northern Montana.
As a result, staff have had to guide people with trailer-sized loads to dump them at landfills instead.
”We’ve had to make sure we properly set expectations in that it’s not meant for remodel, right. It’s not meant for a large horse trailer of trash,” said Cross.
It’s a policy that’s still in effect to avoid overworking other facilities in the county, said Moore.
“It’s not fair for a contractor to bring trailer full after trailer full of garbage, and then our residents get turned away because the container’s full,” she explained.
The county has since continued the coupon system for anyone with your average week’s pile of household trash, increasing access to public waste disposal, while easing pressure on dumping sites.
The amount may vary from day to day, but Cross said Republic Services has communities in mind as they continue their work.
“We want to make sure that we’re able to take care of our customers, and we do so in a safe way, and that we provide them with the options that they need to dispose of their trash,” he said.
The main office in Black Eagle remains closed until further notice as a safety measure, but if you still have your coupon, you can use it to drop off your trash at rural collection places across the county. You can find them at the following areas, as seen on the county’s official website:
Rural Collection Sites with staff will close to the public during New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
If you’d like to learn more about the ticketing/coupon punching system, you can do so at the county’s official FAQ page.