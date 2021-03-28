Fire (generic)

GARFIELD COUNTY, Mont. - No burning is allowed in Garfield County as the county remains under a red flag warning.

Garfield County DES says any sparks can result in a rapidly spreading fire and is urging residents to reconsider any activities that could result in sparks or potential ignitions and to check trailers for dragging chains.

The US National Weather Service reports there are critical fire weather conditions expected Sunday, and combined with west winds will gust to 50 miles per hour, which could lead to rapid fire spreads with any fires that occur.

