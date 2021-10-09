Generosity overflows at Big Sandy hay auction

BIG SANDY, Mont. - It was a big day in Big Sandy, on top of the high school homecoming game and the annual chili feed... the community came together to support each other in a big way, raising nearly 30 thousand dollars for the local volunteer ambulance team.
Dozens of people showed up at the First Bank of Montana parking lot as 17 tons of hay were auctioned off.
This past July a big sandy resident, Shane Chauvet was caught in a severe thunderstorm which nearly took his life. Luckily the volunteer ambulance crew was able to provide medical attention quickly.
Chauvet is a father of three and says he wanted to give back to the team in a way that would leave as big of an impact on them as they left on him.
"More than that they gave me the opportunity to be a dad to them for the rest of their life, they didn't have to be raised by their mom alone. and so, I honestly that's, I don't think you can put a price on that,” Chauvet said.
At the end of the night hay bails had been donated back to the auction countless times, raising three times more than what was expected.
After auctioning off 23 bales of hay, Shane Chauvet announced an additional bail that would be sold, but the proceeds would go to a woman in town needing a kidney transplant.
"I had one bale of hay out on the ranch and I couldn't find a place for it except up on my bail bed. and I wanted to sell it for Kandi, to help defray the cost for her fundraiser"
When Chauvet was healing from his accident, Kandi Marino brought him baked goods and meals to help him feel better. Kandi had no idea she would be honored last night at the auction, and was completely caught off guard.
"So I'm just totally in shock and what the people in Big Sandy, you know, I didn't grow up here but they accept me the way I am,” Marino said, with tears in her eyes.
Marino’s bale of hay was donated many times and raised nearly 13 thousand dollars which will go to her upcoming medical expenses.
While they may have raised over $40,000 on Friday night, Shane tells me they are receiving checks in the mail from people who could not make it to the auction in person.