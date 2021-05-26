Get Fit Great Falls announces 11 hike sites for National Trails Day

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Summertime fun is back as Get Fit Great Falls opens its very own sites for this year's National Trails Day.

This year the organization is back hosting the event in person which means families from all around can tackle their favorite trail together.

After hosting a virtual event last year, the organization is opening up trails like Memorial Falls & Giant Springs to the public once again.

Each trail will differ based on difficulty providing a chance for young kids to come out and get active as well, but we can't forget about the most popular trail of all.

"Usually, the one in West Bank Loop in Great Falls is a very popular hike. It’s just about three miles, folks start at Gibson Park and take it all around the river there in town," President Clark Carlson-Thompson said.

This year the organization has cut back and will only offer 11 hikes, but members of the organization say they're ready to get back out and have some fun.

"We’re very excited to get people back out and about. Get Fit Great Falls is a non-profit that advocates for a healthy active lifestyle, and what better way to do that by getting out and enjoying the trails in the area and hikes and walks all around," Carlson-Thompson said.

The event will kick off June 5, and to help secure your spot, Get Fit Great Falls is encouraging people to register online as soon as possible.