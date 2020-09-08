Great Falls, MT - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has laid out his plan on getting COVID-19 out of the Cascade County Detention Center.
“You have nursing homes, you have daycares, or restaurants, or hair salons, or whatever it is that contracted COVID-19 and they can simply close down for that period of 2 weeks to kind of get everybody body healthy. We don’t have that option," said Slaughter.
He is now forced to create a space inside the jail to allow for quarantining. But with overcrowding still a major issue, he's had to reach out to others for help.
“Thankfully for me I have relationships with other sheriff’s and they have taken those DOC inmates for me. So that we can drop our population down to a level that we can have a quarantine area for the inmates," said Slaughter.
As some inmates move around the state, Slaughter has created a space for them to quarantine.
“What we’re hoping to do is get the current population healthy," said Slaughter.
Since there is no way to completely stop COVID-19 from coming to the jail, Slaughter says he is doing his best with what he has.
“We are also doing full saturation testing of the whole facility. We’re testing all the inmates and all employees on a weekly basis," said Slaughter.