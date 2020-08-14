GREAT FALLS - Teachers everywhere are preparing to head back to school whether their classroom will be in person or online, but what does this mean for substitute teachers?
When we think of getting back into the classroom the first thoughts normally are what’s my homeroom who are my teachers and will I share the same class with my friends? But one question you may not have considered is will I see my favorite sub this year or can we even have them with the fear of the virus going around? The answer in short to both questions is yes. Subs are still being hired and you can expect to see some of your favorite faces masked up for the new school year. Like for anyone these teachers will have to follow all of the guidelines set in place by GFPS to protect not only themselves but all of the students they’ll interact with. Since a sub can go from classroom to classroom and now even online they have definitely had to adapt.
“When you’re sick you need to stay home that’s just going to be you can’t just go in with the sniffles or a cough or a cold um high temp there’s some days I probably pushed it no more no more pushing that anymore.” Said Sandra Pepos, Substitute Teacher
She told me when schools shut down she was concerned for the future of her position and is thankful she not only gets to come back but also works with the kids.
The plan for reopening the schools as well as a school supply list for GFPS can be found here.