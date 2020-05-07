GREAT FALLS - Mother’s day is right around the corner so how are local businesses preparing to handle the influx of customers after not being open.
The most surprising thing to me was how one business was able to hire on extra workers because of how high the demand has been since she reopened her doors.
This Sunday families everywhere will find different ways to give thanks and show appreciation to moms across Montana and beyond.
One of the most popular ways is to surprise her with a fresh bouquet and believe it or not Mother’s Day for local flower shops is the busiest time of the year with Valentine’s Day a close second.
For electric city conservatory owner Meghan Kelly this year has been a unique challenge but it has also been very rewarding.
“Everyone has been phenomenal we have had to order emergency order basically because you can’t prepare for how it’s going to be. So we’ve ordered new stuff in emergency stuff in I’ve got 9 employees and we are busting things out and getting things ready for mother’s day,” Meghan Kelly, Owner Electric City Conservatory.
Kelly told me that the orders started piling in on Monday and it makes for a fun but very busy week.
The conservatory does plan on being open through Sunday for anyone who has to do some last-minute shopping but Kelly said she will probably take Monday off to relax after the busy week.