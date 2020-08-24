Classroom expectations across the board this year include hand sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing a mask. But for the school in Geyser, they'll only be doing two of those things.
The superintendent, staff, and students are confident in their "No Mask Required" policy.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Judith Basin County and Geyser Public Schools are using the motto - stop it at the door. They check temperatures when students get in the bus, when they walk in the door, and if they leave and come back to school.
“Hopefully Judith Basin County will stay clear of this thing and we can remain mask-less. I think that’s much easier for kids. Personally, myself, I think it’s hard on kids if they have to go a whole day wearing that mask," said Scott Chauvet, superintendent at Geyser Public Schools.
Chauvet says, this is subject to change if conditions do change in their school or even in the county.
Right now he says they're safe and they hope to keep it that way.