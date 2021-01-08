Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one-half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy roads, on Interstate 90 through northern Gallatin County, Interstate 15 from Cascade north to the Canadian border, U.S. Highway 87 from Great Falls northeast to Havre, MT Highway 200 from Great Falls east through Fergus County, and U.S. Highway 2 from the Rocky Mountain Front east through Blaine County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog on the Rocky Mountain Front, in the valleys of Meagher County, and in Judith Gap this evening should become more widespread and dense through 3 am MST over the remainder of the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&