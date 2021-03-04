GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Americans hockey team has postponed their upcoming games against Helena and Bozeman due to an unspecified illness.
The games will be made up at a later date. There's no word on whether or not this is COVID related.
Post season play starts on April 1st so these make up games will have to be played before then.
The Americans are currently in 2nd place in the Frontier Division, just behind league leading Sheridan Hawks and just 4 points ahead of the Gillette Wild and Missoula Junior Bruins.
The top 4 teams in each division advance into the Divisional Tournament. The winner of that tournament continues on the road towards the NA3HL Fraser Cup.