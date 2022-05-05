Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Cascade County in central Montana... * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 823 PM MDT, a thunderstorm with severe wind gusts was located 8 miles southwest of Great Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. Expect wind gusts to 60 mph, brief rain and isolated lightning as this storm passes. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Black Eagle, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Stockett, Tracy, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Centerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lewis and Clark, north central Broadwater, northwestern Meagher, western Teton and western Cascade Counties through 845 PM MDT... At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of rain showers with a few strong thunderstorms extending from 23 miles northwest of Augusta to near Helena. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Helena, Choteau, Cascade, East Helena, Fairfield, Augusta, Wolf Creek, Pishkun Reservoir, York, Nilan Reservoir, Bean Lake, Bowmans Corner, Tower Rock State Park, Craig, Bynum, Black Sandy State Park, Farmington and Simms. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 191 and 259. Highway 200 between mile markers 88 and 133. Highway 12 between mile markers 45 and 54. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 19 and 56. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&