GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last fall, Great Falls put together a task fore to address childcare needs in the downtown area.
One reason some people don't return to work after having children is because there isn't enough adequate childcare.
Initially, conversations started between the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the Great Falls Development Authority, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and the City of Great Falls.
Since then, the task force has grown to include other technical assistance providers, downtown restauranteurs and hoteliers, and other interested parties.
Last summer, GFDA conducted a childcare needs assessment where they found roughly 580 kids in need of childcare.
Based on these needs the chamber is working on safe and vetted childcare at a convenient location.
Another big need in the community is for non-traditional and weekend hours.
Right now, the chamber says we're only meeting about 30% of the need in Great Falls and one solution they're looking at is a new facility downtown.
"We started thinking last fall about a cooperative coalition involving a number of downtown businesses where they come together and help sponsor or be a participant in the coop model of it, where they would then by supporting this childcare initiative and facility then they would give them and their employees the opportunity and kind of the first opportunity to allow their employees to put their child in the childcare center," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the chamber of commerce.
On May 6, they are holding a meeting to get business and employee input on the facility or other solutions at the Great Falls community recreation center.
"Our goal is to start small, lets make sure it's successful. Where is it working well or where do we need to tweak some things or implement some additional things to help our community as well. We're looking at a big place right down town, the community recreation center," said Etzwiler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.