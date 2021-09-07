GF Clinic expands oncology services by adding new Patient Navigator Program

Great Falls, Mont.- The Great Falls Clinic is expanding its oncology services by bringing in a new Patient Navigator Program.
Thankfully patients will now have someone working right beside them helping them schedule appointments and providing physical or mental treatment.
The Patient Navigator Program works directly with patients and their physicians to walk them through the testing process, early detection, and treatment.
"Surgeon, if I need to make a referral out to surgery. Also, have access to social work or a dietitian can make referrals out to mental health, licensed mental health professionals, as well as physical therapy," said Nurse Navigator Gloria Duke.
Duke was hired from Texas to develop the new program and she says the main focus is getting people seen by a doctor as soon as possible.
"Even before they get the definitive diagnosis, we would want them to be enrolled in the program so we can bridge that gap and also help them navigate. Especially when you're dealing with something that can be life-altering like that as a cancer diagnosis, that's one of the last things you want to worry about is having to navigate through the system yourself.
One patient has already been accepted into the program and moving forward the clinic hopes they can provide these services to all patients.