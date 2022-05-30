GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the Electric City, people gathered to pay their respects to those service members who put on the uniform and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"All we can do is remember the sacrifices made for us and our freedoms," said Col Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Wing Commander.
Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May.
Military members, veterans, and community members in Great Falls gathered at two ceremonies to pay homage to over 1.3 million Americans who laid down their lives to help protect our country.
The first ceremony was held at 10:30 A.M. at Highland Cemetery, home to one of the largest contingents of honored military men and women in the state.
The second ceremony was held at 2:00 P.M. at the Montana Veterans Memorial where 156 new veteran tiles are being placed, 56 of which are Blackfeet Warrior Veterans.
