Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times this evening and Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snowfall could be slow to develop in some areas this afternoon, but it will move into all areas towards evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&