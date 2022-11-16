GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Brawl of the Wild is arguably one of the biggest games in Montana each year and Mountain View Elementary School students and teachers are experiencing a little friendly competition this week leading up to the game.
"We're trying to get food for our food pantry to collect to help families who don't have food, especially during the holidays," said Macy Boedecker & Drew Schei, 6th grade Griz fans.
Today, four students counted each bin to see where each team was standing. So far, the Griz are in the lead.
"They get to bring in their food and participating in some friendly competition by placing their food in the bin and it's fun for them to get to support their favorite team as well as support our families at mountain view," said Nikki Shellenberger, 1st grade teacher and Cats fan.
For two 6th grade students, they're loyalty lies in Bozeman.
"The cats are going to win... Because they've won the last 2 or 3 years so like, it just runs in my family... they're just the better team," said Emery Stivers & Camryn Schoenen, 6th grade Cats fans.
But Macy and Drew have a few words of friendly rivalry for them...
"They've won two years in the past but maybe we can change this year and beat their butts," said Boedecker and Schei.
"I kind of like to call it the Montana Super Bowl. I feel like cat griz is engrained in our culture from when we're really little and it's cat griz this weekend," said Samm Brandt, 6th grade teacher and Griz fan.
Whether you're saying go Cats or go Griz, you can see there is a lot of Montana spirit in the schools here in Great Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.