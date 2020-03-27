GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls International Airport (GFIA) is closing Airport Authority Offices to the public and shifting to minimum essential personnel.
The full release from Great Falls International Airport:
Effective Immediately, Airport Authority Offices are closed to public visitors. Further, to limit physical contact and ensure continued continuity of airport operations, the Airport will be shifting to minimum essential personnel which will reduce our ability to respond to public inquiries. The Airport, the passenger terminal building and airline flights will remain open and operational during this period. This announcement only pertains to Airport Authority offices and not airline facilities. Again, daily airline flights will continue to operate at the Airport.
Over the next two weeks or longer, we are asking the public to communicate primarily by email if possible at info@flygtf.com or contact us via our Facebook page (Great Falls International Airport) which will have the most up-to-date airport-wide information. Phones will remain open during normal business hours of 8 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday; however, there will be limited personnel onsite to answer them so responses may be delayed.
We also remind passengers that most questions about travel are best addressed by the respective airline. Contact information for the airlines is provided on the Airport website, which is www.flygtf.com. Airline websites are also a great resource for questions about changed tickets, flight cancellations, lost bags; etc.
As always, we thank the Great Falls community for your support.