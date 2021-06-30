GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On June 24, we asked you about struggles you're facing when it comes to Montana's employee shortage.
We had many people both business owners and those looking for work respond.
One woman in Great Falls actually says employers need to be serious when looking for workers.
Emily Anderson says she has been seriously applying for jobs and over three months - only one place returned her calls.
"I have put in well over 100 applications and that's not even restricted to the Great Falls area. I applied for jobs in Billings and Helena. I am willing to commute and move - I need a job," said Anderson.
We reached out to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry to find out more on the worker shortage in the state.
“The ongoing workforce shortage is the most significant threat to Montana’s economy today. Nearly every sector of the state’s economy is being affected – and it’s particularly serious as we’re in the midst of the busy summer tourist season," said PIO, Jessica Nelson.
"Some employment is better than no employment... I understand that they are understaffed, I understand that they are busy, I understand that you know, 10 minutes during business hours doesn't always happen. Like, we're all human I get it. I'm a parent - sometimes I don't even have 5 minutes. But even if it's after hours, I think any body job searching is willing to take a phone call after business hours to have an interview than not get a phone call at all," said Anderson.
DLI says job seekers should research the positions for which they are applying and understand all the duties requirements for each job.
They should submit a resume or job application that is clear, concise and without spelling/grammar mistakes, and they should have a working phone number so the employer can contact them," said Nelson.
DLI also has some advice for employers, saying they should think outside the box.
"It is truly a job-seeker’s market, and employers that are willing to be creative and consider new ideas for hiring and retaining talent will be the ones able to attract workers they need," said Nelson.
DLI says there are 17,000 job postings are available through the Department’s MontanaWorks.gov website.
"The actual number of openings statewide is far higher. There are encouraging signs that more individuals are entering the workforce: some 3,000 Montanans have already applied for the Return to Work bonus recently announced by Governor Gianforte," said Nelson.
They have 17 job service offices, including one in the Electric City.
"You can go in there, update your information, and it creates a resume right there for you and those services are free to utilize," said Anderson.
For Anderson, the job that actually called her back hired her in a matter of days.
So, she says if you're struggling to find a job not to give up hope.