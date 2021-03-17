GFC-MSU accepting applications for its first-ever certified nursing assistant program

GREAT FALLS- With a wide shortage of CNAs across the nation, one college is launching a new program that could help take on this issue in the community.
Great Falls College-MSU is accepting applications for its first-ever Certified Nursing Assistant program.
If the CNA program continues to grow at the rate it is now, healthcare providers say this could be a huge benefit for local health centers like nursing homes, which are already struggling to provide enough patient care.
"We see more problems with the people in those care facilities. We see more urinary tract infections, we see more skin breakdown, and we end up getting called in to see people more often because those problems develop rather than being prevented by adequate well-trained staff," said Family Nurse Practitioner Kath Jorgensen.
This program will have four-week courses running each month and will require students to take 45 hours of class time, with an additional 25 hours of clinical time.
With a national CNA shortage, health centers are ready to take on the extra help.
"Well, it's going to make it easier to care for people in living facilities. If you have a good, certified nursing assistant they can provide us with excellent information about what's going on with the person, the symptoms they're experiencing, and can help us to prevent the onset of long-term problems."
Classes for the program will be held four days a week.