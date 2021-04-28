GFC-MSU and UM partner for online social work program

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to a partnership between Great Falls College-MSU and the University of Montana, students in Central Montana now have more access to higher education.
Both schools are teaming up to make a 2+2 program, which will allow Central Montana students to get their bachelor's in social work without taking on the hassle of moving to a different city.
Students will be able to get their associate's degree in two years at GFC-MSU and earn their bachelor's degree online through courses at U of M.
Katie Maphies is a new student in the program and says having this online opportunity is a huge benefit for all students.
"I think a majority of us here are non-traditional students. We have full-time jobs, we have kids, families. So, the fact that you can do it online and still stay in town is a huge plus," said Maphies.
Since GFC-MSU’s partnership with Flathead Valley Community College back in 2010, education programs have expanded to the Blackfeet, Rocky Boy, and Fort Belknap reservations.
Looking ahead, this new partnership in Great Falls will help fill a critical need in Montana communities.
"I think this will be great because there's a need, not only here in Great Falls especially for social workers, but the state as well and everywhere to be honest. I don't think we could ever have too many social workers."
The program launches this fall and to make the transition from one school to the next easier, students will be offered a summer orientation to help prepare for all online courses.