Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late Tuesday with the strongest winds expected to occur on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. There is an elevated risk of rapidly spreading grass fires during the day Wednesday on the plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&