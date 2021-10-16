GFC-MSU helps bring in new cybersecurity program for high school students

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Thanks to Great Falls College-MSU and other organizations, teachers across Montana are getting a chance to bring a new education program to their school district.
GFC-MSU is tagging along with 12 national cybersecurity centers to help teach high school teachers the basics of cybersecurity.
With hackers targeting more and more people every day, Faculty Instructor Cheryl Simpson says the need for cybersecurity workers has increased even more.
There will be a recruiting process in which teachers and school districts will be evaluated, but Simpson says there isn't too much they're looking for.
"Not really more than an interest in the field. There are some people who may think a math background would be useful, maybe a business background would be useful, maybe a CTE background... but in all honesty, we're just looking for the interest. We’re going to teach our teachers everything they need to know," Simpson said.
The recruiting process will take place in January, and Simpson says they plan to start training teachers next fall.