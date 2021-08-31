GFC-MSU & MSU-Northern team up to strengthen education program

Great Falls- Thanks to an agreement between two universities students in the Great Falls can now earn a Bachelor's degree in Education, and become a teacher in their community.
Last week Great Falls College-MSU and MSU-Northern signed an agreement that will help students earn their Education degree without having to leave their campus.
Students will get their first two years at GFC-MSU and will get their next two years of education from MSU-Northern teachers while remaining on Great Falls campus.
This partnership has been going for nearly four years, and so far, educators have been pleased to see how this partnership is building the community.
"I think that most of our students tend to stay in-state. When people come through Montana or are born in raised in Montana, they tend to love Montana and not want to leave. We tend to be place-bound here in Great Falls and here in Montana. Even though the students have those education credentials they don't necessarily leave the state," said Cynthia Stevens, department chair of fine arts.
Although many people choose not to go out of state some staff members say keeping these graduates around is not a bad thing.
"It's really important. They understand our community and they understand our values and they also understand all of the wonderful things that Great Falls has to offer. Don't get me wrong, while I want to get new people in our community and grow our community... we also have all of these wonderful educators, kind of rough diamonds out there, who we have within our ranks in our community, and I’d love to see them move into the classroom because they already believe in what we do in Great Falls," said Assistant Superintendent Heather Hoyer.
With Montana facing a teacher shortage educators say this program could bring a boost to not just the Great Falls school district but the whole state.