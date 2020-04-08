GFC-MSU nursing students test patients for COVID-19 while filling clinical hours

GREAT FALLS- Close to one hundred college students get a chance to help healthcare workers through this pandemic all while earning clinical hours.
Great Falls College-MSU nursing students are the ones testing patients for coronavirus. Beyond that, they’re even checking other patients out for signs and symptoms of COVD-19 all while getting credit for school.
These student nurses are the future of healthcare and regardless of whether or not there was a pandemic; they would still have to log clinical hours to graduate. However, this group is being put to the test.
Brianna St.Lawrence, who is a nursing student at GFC-MSU, says, “Everything just becomes a lot more realistic and those are the things that solidify the knowledge that you’ve learned into your brain going forward into your career.”
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way these students are getting their school work done.
Instead of doing just critical care work like administering meds, they’re now on the frontlines and facing COVID-19 daily.
St.Lawrence says, “I think it’s a once in a lifetime experience to be a nursing student amend a worldwide pandemic and I think all that is very valuable and there is so much that we can take from that from our nursing education and just apply it to our daily life let alone our clinicals now.”
The help these nurses are giving won’t stop once coronavirus is eradicated. St.Lawrence says there’s still plenty more help to give, even outside of work.
“Any healthcare professional would tell you that helping someone goes far beyond the walls of just the hospital and the further and further we get into this pandemic that we’re dealing with the more and more you realize that a helping hand can show up in a lot of different ways.”
St.Lawrence says she already has a job lined up at Benefis once her college courses are all wrapped up.