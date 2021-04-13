GFC-MSU prepares to open new dental facility for next school year

GREAT FALLS – A project at Great Falls College-MSU puts Montana on track to have an additional dental facility for its only dental hygiene program.
In August of 2020, GFC-MSU was just breaking ground and discussing how the layout would exactly look, but now construction workers have progressed and are moving to the interior design.
Inside the building crews are finishing insulation, painting and priming all the walls, and ordering glass for the atrium.
Even though it took a while to get the ball rolling on this project, CEO Dean Dr. Susan Wolff says everything is running smoothly.
"We've been very fortunate the fact that the weather has cooperated mostly. There was a time where this was just a bare concrete floor, and we had those big snowstorms last fall not long after they got it poured. But really everything has gone well."
Along with adding seven more students to the highly competitive program each year, GFC-MSU will take in a new lab manager and add more x-ray rooms, with a mobile x-ray.
Wolff says this sets the program up for something even greater in the future.
"If we wanted to do more programs, there's a different type of dental therapist. We don't have that program in Montana right now, those positions are being used by the dentist, but it is happening in other states. So, we have the capacity to have that program in here with, let's say, when dental assisting, and dental hygiene isn't using it. So, there's room for expansion and the types of programs that we can do in here."
In a few months, dental chairs will be moved in, and come August the doors to the new facility will officially be open.