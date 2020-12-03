CASCADE COUNTY - After going through its first Fall semester with guidelines around the novel Coronavirus, Montana Right Now spoke with Great Falls College MSU to see how it’s taking a mostly similar approach in preparations for Spring 2021.
Outside of a mask requirement, GFC MSU also made sanitation kits and stations available while encouraging everyone to self-report if they weren’t feeling well.
“They reported to us right away so we could contact faculty, or they contacted their faculty and we would have to determine if we would have to quarantine,” said CEO/Dean Dr. Susan J. Wolff.
About 240 people total had to quarantine across Fall 2020, forcing some teachers to stream or record their classes, according to Communications & Marketing Director Scott Thompson. That was a learning curve of its own for those involved, but Wolff says it opens new doors for the institution.
“We’re now going to have that capability in the majority of our classrooms, so continually learning how to use available technologies that benefit both the faculty and the students, while it was a challenge, we turned that into a very positive [opportunity].”
A mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes will once again become available once school starts in January, as instructors work on meeting their students’ needs.
“They do recognize that we need to meet our students where they are at the moment, so we have to pivot in order for them to achieve that success,” said Wolff.
While Wolff couldn’t talk about upcoming changes in Spring pending task-force discussions, she tells MRN COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for on-campus visits.
GFC MSU opens to students on Jan. 7, with classes starting Jan. 11.