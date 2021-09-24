Great Falls - Great Falls Central Catholic High School football team was set to take on Fort Benton at 7 on Saturday, however due to contract tracing within GFCC that game has been canceled.
Mustangs Athletic Director Jamie Stevens told SWX they are working rescheduling the game but no details are available at this time.
Mustangs are 0-2 on the season after losing to both Rocky Boy and Twin Bridges.
The Fort Benton Longhorns are undefeated at 3-0.
SWX is still waiting to hear if the contract tracing will impact other students in the classroom at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.