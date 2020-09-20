GFCC reschedules next 2 football games after 1 student test positive for COVID-19

GREAT FALLS- (UPDATE)-09/21
After talking with Cascade City-County Health Department, Great Falls Central Catholic decided it was safe to continue with virtual and in-person education.
Unlike the Public School District, each catholic school across the state has their own procedures and policies in place, meaning a lot of the decisions made are left up to that specific school and their county health department.
Because only one confirmed case is reported, Tim Uhl, superintendent of Montana Catholic Schools, believes GFCC is in good position to continue with their normal operation.
“Great Falls Central is pretty well positioned in terms of staying open for as much as possible because they have really strict protocols. But the limitation they’re going to have, if they start losing teachers it’s going to be hard to do it because at that point, you’re going to have to go remote because you can’t have a teacher teaching from home and students at school”, says Uhl.
After 60 plus schools have seen at least one positive COVID case, Governor Steve Bullock says the state will start to post weekly updates for COVID-19 cases in public & private schools and universities. While some people may believe this is an invasion of privacy in the smaller school districts, Uhl says these updates are necessary.
“We should be as open and transparent as we can be about what we’re dealing with and what we’re facing. Our parents deserve to know what they’re up against and what they students are being challenged by because we’ve got to build trust with our parents.”
Principal Angel Turoski says no other sports teams are being impacted at this time.
Great Falls Central Catholic announces they have one confirmed COVID-19 case.
Parents of students who have been in close contact have been notified by the Cascade City-County Health Department.
Only 8 students are impacted, most of those being football players. In response, the GFCC football team has rescheduled its next two games.
The next football game will be Homecoming, October 3rd.