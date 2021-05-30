CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - As a roman catholic high school celebrated its graduating seniors in Great Falls this weekend, Montana Right Now touched base with one student to see how he pushed through uncertain times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preston Nitschke-Love says a couple of seniors inspired his passion for wrestling and football when he was a freshman at great falls central catholic high. “They really made sure that I was learning the lessons, and really just they taught me how to be a leader,” he said. “Not just in the field, but in the classroom as well.”

However, the Coronavirus slowed down his competitive streak last year, with less fans in the stands, social distancing and fewer games all around.

“With wrestling we were only allowed two matches at most a day, and so we couldn’t even have normal tournaments,” said Preston. “That allowed for a lot of setbacks for our progress as athletes.”

As frustrating as that was in the moment, Preston says facing those challenges head on kept him on his path forward. “I was worried what my future was going to look like but if we have a goal and we have a mindset to achieve that, anything is possible despite what the world might tell you,” he said.

Preston tells Montana Right Now he’ll work at a local agriculture company for the summer, before wrestling for the Falcons and studying mechanical engineering in Pennsylvania.

“I’ve always loved problem solving, and I love working with my hands, and something I learned is that math is a way to do that when you apply it the right way,” said Preston.

No matter what life throws his way next, Preston says he’s thankful to his classmates and family for making him who he is today.