GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls College MSU is starting the process to choose a new mascot to help rally school spirit, not just in the college but also in the community and they are looking for your help.
"We want Great Falls College to have something people can easily identify with, that really elevates the image of our college and that people can relate to," said Shannon Marr, director of recruitment and Enrollment at GFCMSU.
"It's important to have the ability to have school spirit and have the ability to rally around something," said Stephanie Erdmann, CEO and dean of GFCMSU.
The college wants students, staff, alumni, and the community to help come up with ideas and all you have to do is click here to submit them.
"It really can help transform Great Falls College into the future," said Erdmann.
They do have some guidelines for you, but you can submit as many ideas as you'd like until October 17, 2022.
"After the 17th what happens is we vet the mascots, and we've listed a set of criteria in place so we can go and weed out some things that just don't fit the criteria we've established," said Erdmann.
After doing that, they'll narrow the mascot ideas down to 15, then a committee will come in and narrow the number down to 3, and that's when it will be up to the community to vote.
"We're excited to see what unfolds as the submissions happen and what people come up with with their ideas. There has been talk about how we can incorporate that in the current logo, the waterfall and the shield. Being used to promote some of our programs, whether you have a mascot that's doing actual welding or nursing or dental work or something like that. So, really showcasing what it is that our college has to offer and talking about the values that GFC has. We feel really strongly about being a place that has community. So something that identifies as that," said Marr.
Everyone at GFCMSU is excited to start this process and encourages everyone join in on making Great Falls College history.
