GREAT FALLS -
As part of Great Falls Development Authority’s efforts to help businesses during the COVID-19/coronavirus crisis, they've created a Virtual Meetup series.
The virtual meetups are an opportunity for businesses and resource partners to get together to share what's working, and what’s not.
Tuesday, March 24th from 2:00-3:00pm the virtual meetup will discuss Retail/Restaurant Businesses Across the Golden Triangle.
Some retail/restaurant businesses have made a smooth transition in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, but others have not.
This meeting business owners will share best practice to help all businesses thrive.
Registration is require click here for details.