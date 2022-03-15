GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Development Authority hosted a housing production summit to address community leaders about the housing shortages in the Electric City.
"It's hit that critical point where we need to address it as a community," said Jolene Schalper, senior vice president of businesses development with GFDA.
There was a housing market demand assessment done for Great Falls, Montana by the Concord Group and one of the key findings we see is there is a demand for roughly 450 new housing units in Cascade County every year for the next 10 years.
Breaking down those numbers further, it's about 190 rentals and 250 homes for sale that we need.
As housing continues to be a concern for both people and businesses in the community, there are a handful of new housing development projects breaking ground throughout Great Falls.
Including new apartments by 2 J's, new apartments across from Central Catholic High School, duplex and tri-plex's on 13th St. S and 24th Ave S, apartments on 7th Ave. N and 52nd St., and they are looking at building more apartments at the Milwaukee Station.
"Growth is not going to stop or slow down. That it actually looking into the future we see it increasing and probably scaling up for the foreseeable future. Which means that the demand will be there for housing to keep appreciating," said Adam Monroe, a real estate agent with ERA Advantage Reality Group.
The study shows the top 3 employers as Malmstrom Air Force Base, Benefis Health System, and The Great Falls Public School System.
A panel of some of the top employers gathered for a Q & A and say the housing crisis is one of the single biggest limiting factors to growth in Great Falls.
"We can recruit them, we can bring them into this town, but if there's not a place for them to live, they're not going to come. So, we really need your help in partnering to solve this problem," said Forrest Ehlinger, executive vice president and chief resource officer for Benefis.
The study also showed a disconnect between housing prices and income; meaning that households that could afford to pay more aren't able to simply because of a lack of inventory.
In turn, these shoppers sometimes "settle" for lower priced housing and drive up the price of other lower cost homes.
"It is a big shortage of housing right now," said Monroe.
The study also broke down the average income of people in Great Falls and what type of housing is needed.
While there is a housing shortage, for many businesses in the community this data was nice to see.
"Obviously, the fear is you purchase something that isn't worth what you purchase that is not worth as much as you purchased it for. "This gives some security in saying hey, these numbers are coming into great falls, these employers are hiring, and the demand for housing will be there for the foreseeable future," said Monroe.
One way GFDA is continuing the conversation and progress on the housing issue with with a housing production task force and their first meeting will be on March 29.
For more information on the task force, you're asked to contact Jolene or Brett Doney with GFDA.
