GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 'Live in Great Falls' website promotes the very best of the Electric City in hopes to get new people to move here.

But with more people comes the need for more housing.

The Great Falls Development Authority, Neighbor Works and the Great Falls Realtors Association are teaming up to do a housing market study.

They'll look at demand and support for renting and buying a home for all budgets.

"That will give us good data to take to developers and to their bankers and investors to prove the market opportunities here," President and CEO of GFDA Brett Doney said.

But that isn't all they're doing.

"The development authority is trying increase our available loan capital. We've making projects like this possible by doing bridge loan during construction and lease up. We could do the same for a home ownership project," Doney said.

A few years ago, GFDA made a goal to bring 500 new apartments to Great Falls - that's when Talus was built.

Now, they are continuing to work on that goal.

"So, then we started work with the Farran group on the next project. Which is now called the arc apartment homes It will be similar to Talus. It is the higher end of work force housing," Doney said.

But we're not just seeing a housing challenge here in Great Falls.

"We have just as much or more of a housing challenge in our rural communities throughout the golden triangle. So we want to also spur housing production - both rental and home ownership - in Conrad, in Shelby, in Browning, in Choteau, all of those different communities," Doney said.

Without new housing, Doney says we can't grow our economy or bring in new businesses because there would be no where for the incoming workforce to live.

"We are determined, our vision as an economic development organization is to be the one city and region in the west that grows and strengthens it's economy, raises wages, while keeping housing affordable," Doney said.

He says the best way to control housing costs with with housing production and it benefits everyone in the end as it helps relieve some pressure on the overall market.