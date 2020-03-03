GFES launches community integrated Healthcare Pilot Program
GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Emergency Services has partnered up with Alluvion Health and will be doing monthly medical sessions at several places around town. These medical sessions will reach out to those who are specifically dealing with diabetes and heart disease. 
 
The idea is to help what they're calling underserved people in our community. The GFES is hoping to give patients opportunities for healthcare other than the emergency room. The Pilot Program was made possible with grants from the 'Department of Health and Human Resources' and Emergency Services. 
 
Justin Grohs, who is the manager of GFES, says, "We've been interested in getting into the paramedicine realm for quite some time because it's really just a great use of great EMT's and paramedics and it kind of saves the healthcare system a lot of money as well as improve the patient experience for folks out there."
 
The teams will travel monthly to assess patients and even help them navigate through other Healthcare options.
 
If you'd like more information on this program you can contact GFES directly at (406)-453-5300.

