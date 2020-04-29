GFES purchases a new cleaning unit for service vehicles

GREAT FALLS- With the help of a new device the Great Falls Emergency Service is taking their cleaning to the next level, making sure all their vehicles are safe and clean.
Instead of cleaning out the back of these trucks by hand, responders are now using the No-Touch Decon.
The Aeroclave RDS is completely designed to disinfect small spaces that may be hard to clean by hand.
But what’s so special about this cleaning device, it only takes up to 6 minutes to disinfect one vehicle.
When speaking to Justing Grohs, who is general manager of Great Falls Emergency Service, he says not only is it beneficial when it comes to time, but it also limits any risk for their paramedics.
Grohs says, “It takes them out of the mix, reduces the paramedic's exposure, and has a machine basically handling that job.”
Grohs says that vehicles are being disinfected at least twice a week and immediately after high-risk transports.
He has been kind enough to share this device with other ambulance services around the region so that their vehicles are safe and clean as well.