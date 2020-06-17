GREAT FALLS- During Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting, city leaders planned a $5.5 million project on the Civic Center.
The city has been concerned with the facade of the Civic Center because of safety concerns, but to fix these issues and get this project going, City Commissioners say their best option is to take advantage of the downtown tax increment financing (TIF).
“The proposal was brought forward to us in a variety of ways that we could address that, and the commission ultimately decided that the best way was to use TIF funds,” said City Commissioner Mary Moe.
Mary said that the idea of using the TIF funds is the best option because they would not have to ask taxpayers for another bond issue.
These funds allow part of the community to use taxes to generate projects that will help the economy in specific areas and according to commissioner Moe, this project needs to be taken care of.
“We really need to have that fixed so that we can continue to have a safe facility anchoring the downtown project,” Mary says.
While this project is still waiting to get approved, last night City Commissioners were able to take care of another ongoing issue, as the Great Falls Emergency Services was finally approved a 33% rate increase.
When talking with Justin Grohs, general manager of the Great Falls Emergency Services, he says these funds will be used for their additional services.
“We intend to allocate towards some recent cost we incurred when we put an additional unit on higher volume hours of the day...and even putting another truck on for certain parts of the day is quite expensive so this increase is going to, in our minds, is going to specifically allocated to that cost,” Grohs says.
According to Grohs, when it comes to ambulance charges and those who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, this rate increase will have an effect on them whatsoever.
