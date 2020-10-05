GFFD request $217,345 from City Commissioners to reopen Fire Station 4

GREAT FALLS- Tomorrow Great Falls city commissioners are looking to award $217,345 to the Great Falls Fire Department to help open Fire Station 4.
For responders to operate and move back into the building they first have to complete the inside reconstruction.
Station 4 was shut down back on January 6th because repairs were needed on the waste and sewer lines. During the reconstruction phase, all workers at station 4 were moved to District 1.
The change from stations brought some benefits, but Jones says this is something that can’t stay permanent.
“We've reduced our response times in District 1 and the outside districts. But obviously, we can’t forgo having a staffed fire station in District 4 to have that luxury”, says Jones.
Because of this shutdown, the response time in the District 4 area has been longer than normal. To help work around this problem, the GFFD has implemented a new plan for the time being.
“We implemented a system status management staffing policy where we’re there during peak hours of the day, during peak traffic conditions to try and minimize and offset the impact to the distance that we’ve incurred.”
If this construction contract is approved, Jones says that this will help them get all the groundwork updated.
“All the living areas will be brought up to date. Modern codes, modern compliance, and new paint on the wall. So, a lot of the areas being addressed will be brought up to today's standards.”
The city commission meeting will be held tomorrow at 7 pm. If this money is awarded Jones says they’re looking to have station 4 up and running early next year.