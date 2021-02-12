GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area of 6th Avenue North near 19th Street North.
According to GFFR, there is currently a multi-alarm working structure fire in that area.
People are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
