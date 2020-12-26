CASCADE COUNTY - First responders in Great Falls tell Montana Right Now they spent part of their Christmas night tackling a structure fire.
It took place in a garage around 34th St North and Fifth Ave North, according to a post online just past 6:00 pm Friday from Great Falls Fire Rescue.
GFFR Battalion Chief Jeff Jackson says crews brought flames under control within 15 minutes, spending the better part of two hours mopping up the scene.
Firefighters report no injuries, though they’ve yet to release an official cause.
The incident is under investigation.