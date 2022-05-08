GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A fire was intentionally set in a vacant building in Great Falls Sunday morning.
Fire Marshal, Mike McIntosh reports Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in a vacant building behind Lippi’s Kitchen at 8:43 am.
The fire spread from the building to three house trailers on 7th St. NW and caused minor exterior damage to the trailers.
The vacant building is considered a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the occupants of the trailers have been offered services from the American Red Cross.
“GFFR crews did an excellent job in keeping the fire from spreading to a trailer located to the west, as well as, the car wash located next to the trailer,” McIntosh said.
At this time it has been determined the fire was intentionally set, and there are no suspects in custody.
